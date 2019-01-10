KCCA Bans Food Vending in Kabowa After Cholera Outbreak

In short
Dr Joyce Moriku, the State Minister of Public Health says that the sanitary conditions in Kabowa are worrying. She explained that the area where the outbreak occurred is over congested with over 100 residents who lack adequate sanitary facilities and as a result they dump faecal matter into drainage channels.
KCCA Bans Food Vending in Kabowa After Cholera Outbreak10 Jan 2019, 16:42 Comments 183 Views Health Report
State Minister for Kampala Benny Namugwanya
