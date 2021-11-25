In short
According to the 2020 Guidelines for the Management of Landfill in Uganda, the closure of a landfill must be preceded by the preparation of a plan clearly setting out requirements for closure, decommissioning and site rehabilitation. Such requirements include remedial work on drainage, leachate management and cover integrity.
KCCA Commences Studies into Closure of Kiteezi Landfill
25 Nov 2021
