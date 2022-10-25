In short
Dr. Alex Ndyabakira, the City Incident Commander at KCCA, says that to shield Kampala from Ebola victims entering and interacting with communities, they have put in place field surveillance officers who keep track of the automobiles like taxis and buses that enter or exit the city.
KCCA Conducts Transport Surveillance to Shield Kampala from Ebola
25 Oct 2022
In short
