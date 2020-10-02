Hafitha Issa
18:30

KCCA Council Pays Tribute to 'Seya' - A Man of all Seasons

2 Oct 2020, 18:27 Comments 122 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
The Body of Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala being carried to Council at City Hall

The Body of Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala being carried to Council at City Hall

In short
A black A-Plus limousine led by an ambulance and escorted by tens of other vehicles gently drove through the entrance. In there was a man known to all as 'Seya', for his geniality, and humility. The sounds of the police band humming in the background, followed as he was wheeled through a parade of the youth brigade, in a casket, covered in black garb with Arabic writing.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.