KCCA Councilors Question Delayed Salary Payment, Issuance of Contract to Casual Workers

In short
Francis Mbaziira, the chairperson of the standing committee of Public Health at KCCA, says that the Authority should urgently address the matter before it gets out of hand. He is concerned that KCCA has not pronounced itself clearly on the operations of both SACCOS and Seven Hill group keeping Hundreds of workers in jobs without payment.
KCCA Councilors Question Delayed Salary Payment, Issuance of Contract to Casual Workers17 Feb 2022, 14:32 Comments 123 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Business and finance Local government Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.