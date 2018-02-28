KCCA Decries Incompetent Local Road Contractors

In short
Engineer Andrew Kitaka says local contractors usually fail to complete road projects on time and sometimes deliver roads which are of poor quality. He says this has forced the city Authority to opt for foreign contractors who are more costly.
KCCA Decries Incompetent Local Road Contractors28 Feb 2018, 19:25 Comments 201 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
KCCA Executive Director Jeniffer Musisi inspecting a road construction project recently Login to license this image from 1$.
