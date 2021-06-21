KCCA Dispatches 18 Ambulances for Emergency Health Response

In short
Lukwago initially said that they had three ambulances that couldn't serve the large population under KCCA jurisdiction. But KCCA Spokesperson Daniel NuweAbine says the extra ambulances were mobilized by the Ministry of Health from the districts of Mukono and Wakiso which make up the metropolitan.
KCCA Dispatches 18 Ambulances for Emergency Health Response21 Jun 2021, 16:41 Comments 175 Views Politics Report
