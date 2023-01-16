KCCA Dispatches 7 Ambulances to City Divisions Worthy UGX 1.6Billion

In short
Dr. Okello explained that each Ambulance cost Shillings 230 Million, which they drew from the KCCA COVID-19 funds. Dr. Sarah Zalwango, the Acting Deputy Director of Public Health at KCCA said that Type C Ambulance can be used for patients who need intensive Care because it has an intensive care unit.
KCCA Dispatches 7 Ambulances to City Divisions Worthy UGX 1.6Billion16 Jan 2023, 17:22 Comments 177 Views Health Human rights Updates
