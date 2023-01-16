Fred Kayongo Male
17:34

KCCA Dispatches 7 Ambulances to City Divisions Worthy UGX 1.6Billion

16 Jan 2023, 17:22 Comments 177 Views Health Human rights Updates
Some of the Ambulances Dispatched by KCCA

Some of the Ambulances Dispatched by KCCA

In short
Dr. Okello explained that each Ambulance cost Shillings 230 Million, which they drew from the KCCA COVID-19 funds. Dr. Sarah Zalwango, the Acting Deputy Director of Public Health at KCCA said that Type C Ambulance can be used for patients who need intensive Care because it has an intensive care unit.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.