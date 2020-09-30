In short
For more than ten years, drivers been operating on a four-months renewable contract which they say makes then uncertain of the future. Their current contracts expire on 31st October 2020 and they say they have not received any information of renewal. Usually, the renewal process starts in the third month of the contract.
KCCA Drivers Seek Permanent Contracts
