In short
The Minister for Kampala Betty Amongi told journalists at the Uganda Media Center Wednesday morning that they had sought permission from the Ministry of Finance to have all the money meant for infrastructural works in the fourth quarter from April to June 2021 dedicated to emergency road repairs at key points and sections over the next two weeks.
KCCA Earmarks UGX9 billion to Deal with Potholes in Kampala Top story28 Apr 2021, 13:46 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.