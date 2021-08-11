KCCA Embarks On Evicting Street Vendors

In short
Morris Kyalisiima, one of the vendors told URN that it is not their wish to vend merchandise on the streets but they are being forced by the poverty situation in the country. He acknowledged that street vending is where they find more customers compared to any other and vowed to fight on rather than die of hunger.
KCCA Embarks On Evicting Street Vendors11 Aug 2021, 08:41 Comments 76 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.