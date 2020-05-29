In short
The total KCCA Budget is about 521 billion Shillings, out of which approximately 100 billion is expected to be generated from local revenue, arising out of licenses property tax and market dues. KCCA collects about 300 million Shillings in market dues.
KCCA Executive Committee Recommends Suspension of Trade License, Market Dues
