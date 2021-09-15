KCCA Executive Committee Wants Sickle Cell Fund Established in Memory of BMK

In short
During a council sitting on Wednesday at the Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA hall, Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura presented to the council a resolution by the City Executive Committee-CEC to establish a fund to support people living with Sickle Cell and promote sensitization about the condition.
KCCA Executive Committee Wants Sickle Cell Fund Established in Memory of BMK15 Sep 2021, 18:27 Comments 116 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
