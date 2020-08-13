In short
"The City Executive's position therefore is that the above council meeting be stayed until after the induction processes are exhausted…the Clerk to the Authority has been accordingly instructed to organize the next induction session scheduled for next week where all council members shall be inducted,” read Nyanjura’s letter.
KCCA Executive Skips Council Sitting Over Induction Top story13 Aug 2020, 16:33 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: Deputy Lord Mayor Deputy Speaker Bruhan Byaruhaga Doreen Nyanjura KCCA Executive Committee Skips Council meeting Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.