KCCA Explains Erratic Operation of Traffic Lights  

In short
According to Byamukama, some lights like those on John Babiiha Av, and in Makindye are special cases. John Babiiha's are being handled under administrative arrangement between KCCA and UMEME, but it is being handled, and very soon they will resume operation. Those at Makindye, are off because of maintenance issues, also being handled.
KCCA Explains Erratic Operation of Traffic Lights16 Dec 2022
