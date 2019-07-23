In short
The extension will allow property owners who couldn’t file their objections to the property rates and be heard by July 1st 2019 to do so for remedial action. The extension follows a request by KCCA to the Kampala Minister to extend the time within, which the valuation court chaired by Wandera Ogalo will hear, the complaints.
KCCA Extends Court Valuations for 30 days
