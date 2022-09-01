KCCA Extends Deadline for Boda Boda Registration

In short
Speaking on Thursday at the Uganda Media Center in Kampala, the KCCA Deputy Executive Director Eng. David Luyimbazi said that many people flocked to their registration centers at the last minute to register to prompt KCCA to extend the deadline to September 16.
KCCA Extends Deadline for Boda Boda Registration1 Sep 2022, 13:56 Comments 69 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Report
The New KCCA Deputy Executive Director Eng. David Luyimbazi at the inauguration ceremony at City Hall
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.