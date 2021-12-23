In short
Earlier this month, Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA and the office of the RCC asked vendor to leave the streets in a week’s time but in vain. They resorted to sensitizing vendors through passing messages on public address systems but still achieved nothing if not minimal success as streets are still crowded with vendors.
KCCA Extends Deadline for Street Vendors to Vacate Streets
23 Dec 2021
