KCCA Extends Deadline for Street Vendors to Vacate Streets

23 Dec 2021, 14:24 Comments 192 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Report
Street Vendors take over Namirembe Road non-motorised corridor in the evening

Earlier this month, Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA and the office of the RCC asked vendor to leave the streets in a week’s time but in vain. They resorted to sensitizing vendors through passing messages on public address systems but still achieved nothing if not minimal success as streets are still crowded with vendors.

 

