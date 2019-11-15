In short
During the council session held on Friday, at the City Hall, it was resolved that discussion of the budget be halted until they have received guidance from the Minister for Kampala Beti Kamya on the matter of the Acting Executive Director Andrew Kitaka whose powers to present the budget to council are being questioned.
KCCA Fails to Pass Budget
15 Nov 2019
