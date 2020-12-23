Fahad Muganga
12:49

KCCA FC Determined to Overcome AS Kigali Despite Problems on The Team Top story

23 Dec 2020, 12:48 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
KCCA FC assistant coach Byekwaso Courtesy Picture

In short
The Lugogo based club suffered a setback a few days to their travel to Kigali as a couple of their key players and head coach, Mike Hillary Mutebi tested positive for COVID-19. The Kampala giants will miss the services of the team Captain Charles Lukwago, Brian Aheebwa, Denis Iguma, Keziron Kizito, Charles Lukwago and three goalkeepers.

 

Tagged with: CAF confederations cup Kcca fc players test postive covid19 Kcca vs AS Kigali

