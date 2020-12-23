In short
The Lugogo based club suffered a setback a few days to their travel to Kigali as a couple of their key players and head coach, Mike Hillary Mutebi tested positive for COVID-19. The Kampala giants will miss the services of the team Captain Charles Lukwago, Brian Aheebwa, Denis Iguma, Keziron Kizito, Charles Lukwago and three goalkeepers.
KCCA FC Determined to Overcome AS Kigali Despite Problems on The Team
23 Dec 2020
