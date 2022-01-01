KCCA FC, Onduparaka Abandoned Game to Be Re-played – FUFA

In short
The match was abandoned in extra time after Onduparaka supporters invaded the pitch in protest of a decision by the referee to award a penalty to KCCA.Both sides had scored two goals by the time the game at the Green Light Stadium was abandoned.
KCCA FC, Onduparaka Abandoned Game to Be Re-played – FUFA1 Jan 2022, 03:27 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
In short
Tagged with: Uganda Premier league kcca fc, onduparaka
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.