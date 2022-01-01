Fahad Muganga
KCCA FC, Onduparaka Abandoned Game to Be Re-played – FUFA

1 Jan 2022 Kampala, Uganda
Onduparaka players attacking match officials.

In short
The match was abandoned in extra time after Onduparaka supporters invaded the pitch in protest of a decision by the referee to award a penalty to KCCA.Both sides had scored two goals by the time the game at the Green Light Stadium was abandoned.

 

