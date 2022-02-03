Fahad Muganga
19:25

KCCA FC, Onduparaka Draw In League Match Replay

3 Feb 2022, 19:20 Comments 50 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Report
onduparaka player muhammad shaban in action. courtesy picture

In short
The match was abandoned in December last year in extra time after Onduparaka supporters invaded the pitch in protest of a decision by the referee to award a penalty to KCCA. Both sides had scored two goals by the time the game at the Green Light Stadium was abandoned.

 

