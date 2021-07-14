KCCA FC Unveils Byekwaso as New Head Coach on Permanent Deal

In short
Byekwaso has been an interim coach for KCCA FC since the termination of the contract of their former head coach Mike Mutebi in March this year. Byekwaso was Mike Mutebi’s assistant and had earlier been a star player for the same club.
KCCA FC Unveils Byekwaso as New Head Coach on Permanent Deal14 Jul 2021, 21:07 Comments 92 Views Kampala, Uganda Sport Breaking news
Tagged with: KCCA FC Morley Byekwaso
