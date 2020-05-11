In short
According to the Cremation Permits, the Cemeteries Officer at KCCA has allowed the deceased’s friend Albert Ntambiko to take charge of the process on Tuesday at the Hindu Crematorium located along the Lugogo bypass in Kampala. The same permission was granted by the Germany Embassy and the deceased's relatives who are all not in Uganda.
KCCA, Germany Embassy Okay Cremation of Glaser's Body11 May 2020, 18:27 Comments 170 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
