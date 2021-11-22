In short
At the entrance of the offices, security has been enhanced to ensure the safety of people accessing the facilities. At KCCA, every vehicle accessing the premises is thoroughly checked. They asked the motorists entering the hotel to not only open their car doors but also the car boot for a look around, before continuing to the parking lot.
KCCA, Gov't Offices Reopen, Step Up Security22 Nov 2021, 17:32 Comments 105 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Report
A Police dog sniffing around in KCCA Public Library and Information Center for any suspicious item five days after the twin bomb blasts
