KCCA Impounds Motorcycles Parked at Non-Motorized Transport Corridor

In short
Robert Kalumba the KCCA Deputy Spokesperson said that they had no option but to enforce the NMT after several warnings to boda-boda riders and vendors. He says that the enforcement is meant to allow smooth business operation in the city without congestion.
KCCA Impounds Motorcycles Parked at Non-Motorized Transport Corridor26 May 2022, 18:38 Comments 101 Views Business and finance Human rights Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.