KCCA Impounds Motorcycles Parked at Non-Motorized Transport Corridor

Motorcycles impounded by Police and KCCA.

In short
Robert Kalumba the KCCA Deputy Spokesperson said that they had no option but to enforce the NMT after several warnings to boda-boda riders and vendors. He says that the enforcement is meant to allow smooth business operation in the city without congestion.

 

