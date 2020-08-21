KCCA Issues 7-Day Ultimatum to 59 Buildings for Ignoring SOPs

In short
The Minister in charge of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Betty Amongi told journalists earlier today, that the city task force had inspected several commercial buildings especially arcades which were opened in July and found that several of them were not observing standard operating procedures.
KCCA Issues 7-Day Ultimatum to 59 Buildings for Ignoring SOPs21 Aug 2020, 15:22 Comments 194 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Health Report
In short
Tagged with: Arcades flopping SOPs
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.