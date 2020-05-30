Hafitha Issa
20:35

KCCA Issues Plan, Conditions For Registration of Taxis

30 May 2020, 20:26 Comments 81 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Misc Report
Taxi owners and drivers need to fulfill certain requirements to be able to register.

In short
However, yesterday when taxi operators visited City Hall to start the process as had been instructed, they were instead turned away by officials who said they were crowding the place and were asked to leave pending further communication.

 

