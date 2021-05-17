Hafitha Issa
19:41

KCCA Issues Route Chart for Taxis in Old Taxi Park

17 May 2021, 19:40 Comments 207 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Report
KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka leaving City Hall with some of the leaders of taxi operators

KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka leaving City Hall with some of the leaders of taxi operators

In short
Kisaka says they also discussed how to harmonize governance of the park amidst existence of multiple associations all claiming to be unifying bodies for the operators. She says, they want to keep a close working relationship with stakeholders to ensure that the Park is well managed, government policies like taxes are respected and that there is orderliness in the City.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.