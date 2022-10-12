KCCA Laborers Recruited by '7 Hills' Not Paid for Over a Year

In short
Naiga says that they have been made to open bank accounts thrice; in Bank of Africa and Equity Bank in 2021 and two months back in Housing Finance Bank They were also made to buy brooms for sweeping, and were promised Identify Cards which they haven't seen. Others say they often fall sick due to the working conditions yet they aren't earning anything to pay for treatment.
KCCA Laborers Recruited by '7 Hills' Not Paid for Over a Year12 Oct 2022, 19:31 Comments 173 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Business and finance Report
