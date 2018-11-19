In short
Kampala Capital City Authority KCCA Executive Director, Jennifer Semakula Musisi says the traffic control centre will be correcting defaults at junctions such as failure of lights. She said KCCA is planning to scale up number of monitored junctions to 75 in the coming years under World Bank, Japan International Cooperation and Africa Development Bank funded projects.
KCCA Launches Traffic Control Centre
19 Nov 2018
Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Executive Director, Jennifer Semakula Musisi showing how the traffic control centre will work Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
