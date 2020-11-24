In short
In 2017, a street vendor Olivia Basemera drowned in Nakivubo Channel while fleeing law enforcement officers who wanted to arrest her after she was found selling handkerchief on the streets. The incident attracted criticism to KCCA and many thought it would be a turning point for them. However, the highhandedness never stopped till now.
KCCA Law Enforcement Officers Need to Calm Down - Minister Kasolo
24 Nov 2020
Tagged with: Emyooga Fund Nakasero
