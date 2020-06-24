KCCA Leadership; Eng Andrew Kitaka Bows Out with Mixed Scored Card

In short
As he waits to hand over the mantle to Dorothy Kisaka, whose appointment is only pending the confirmation of the Public Service Commission, Kitaka holds a mixed report card: on one side is a congested city with heavy traffic jams and poor drainage, and the other, progress in road projects and better working relationship with the Political wing.
KCCA Leadership; Eng Andrew Kitaka Bows Out with Mixed Scored Card24 Jun 2020, 18:01 Comments 213 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Report
KCCA Executive Director, Eng Andrew Kitaka says business community has not fully appreciated non-motorised transport project Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.