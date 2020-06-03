In short
As part of the guidelines issued ahead of the resumption of public transport, the Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Betty Amongi said taxi’s should maintain a distance of at least two meters from each other while loading in the parks. On top of this, every taxi should have a handwashing facility, while every occupant is expected to have a face mask.
KCCA Limits Number of Taxi's Allowed in Parks to Ensure Physical Distancing
3 Jun 2020
