Hafitha Issa
KCCA Limits Number of Taxi’s Allowed in Parks to Ensure Physical Distancing

3 Jun 2020, 19:33 Comments 180 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Misc Updates

In short
As part of the guidelines issued ahead of the resumption of public transport, the Minister for Kampala Metropolitan Affairs Betty Amongi said taxi’s should maintain a distance of at least two meters from each other while loading in the parks. On top of this, every taxi should have a handwashing facility, while every occupant is expected to have a face mask.

 

