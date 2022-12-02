In short
The Ebola Virus Disease that was first diagnosed in Mubende district in September, has so far killed more than 50 people while over 80 have recovered. In Kampala, the campaign was launched in the Central Division that houses places that attract huge numbers of people such taxi parks, markets, bus parks and shopping centres.
KCCA, Ministry of Health Embark on Ebola Sensitization Ahead of Christmas
In short
