KCCA Misses Third Deadline to Deliver on Old Taxi Park Top story

6 Mar 2021, 17:45 Comments 318 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Politics Updates
Construction works at Old Taxi Park.

In short
In October 2020, the KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka visited the park and set a deadline of four weeks within, which to complete the works. Still, it didn’t happen. In December 2020, KCCA told URN that it would give the people of Kampala a Christmas gift with the reopening of the park.

 

