Blanshe Musinguzi
19:09

Kamya Orders KCCA to Demolish Illegal Buildings

1 Nov 2018, 19:09 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
No more unplanned buildings. Kampala Minister direct KCCA to demolish all illegal buildings being constructed in the city courtesy photo

No more unplanned buildings. Kampala Minister direct KCCA to demolish all illegal buildings being constructed in the city Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
KCCA had announced that it was going to demolish over 500 illegal buildings in the city but the move was stopped following the intervention of Kamya, Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago and councilors.

 

Tagged with: illegal buildings in kampala kampala minister beti kamya

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.