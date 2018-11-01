Kamya Orders KCCA to Demolish Illegal Buildings

In short
KCCA had announced that it was going to demolish over 500 illegal buildings in the city but the move was stopped following the intervention of Kamya, Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago and councilors.
Kamya Orders KCCA to Demolish Illegal Buildings1 Nov 2018, 19:09 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
No more unplanned buildings. Kampala Minister direct KCCA to demolish all illegal buildings being constructed in the city Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.