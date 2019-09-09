Hafitha Issa
19:44

KCCA Probes UGX 14 billion Payment to Law Firm

9 Sep 2019, 19:33 Comments 96 Views Politics Misc Report

In short
The discussion on legal costs stems from the 2018 Kampala District Public Accounts Committee-CPAC report which showed that KCCA had accumulated 49 billion shillings in legal costs. The report, however, noted that the committee had failed to gain access to the legal files leading to the costs.

 

Tagged with: KCCA KCCA exorbitant legal costs

