KCCA Release Central Division Supplementary Property Valuation Report

26 Feb 2018, 14:55 Comments 158 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
These are properties which were not listed in the Central Division main property valuation report released last year. The report contained 15,000 properties. This brings the total number of valued properties in Central Division to 16,900.

 

