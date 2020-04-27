Hafitha Issa
19:58

KCCA Reopens Four More Markets at Kalerwe

27 Apr 2020, 19:57 Comments 102 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
Ssemuguwa Market. One of those reopened

Ssemuguwa Market. One of those reopened

In short
Jalia Basenakujjengo Nannungi a Matooke Vendor in Farmers Hall Market was excited that their market has reopened. She says since the market she hasn't been working.

 

Tagged with: Chaiman Ssemuguwa Jalia Basenakujjengo Nannungi Kalerwe Farmer's Group Uganda National Roads Authority Wesige Mukama
Mentioned: City Commissioner

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.