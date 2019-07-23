Hafitha Issa
08:02

KCCA Resignations Worry RCC

23 Jul 2019, 08:00 Comments 103 Views Politics Misc Report

In short
Mpiima while attending council sitting today Monday was concerned that the resignation of top officials is a bad a indicator of what is happening in the Authority and could demotivate lower cadres from performing on their duties. She said she would write to the president to appoint directors.

 

Tagged with: KCCA KCCA resignations

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.