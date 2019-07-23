KCCA Resignations Worry RCC

In short
Mpiima while attending council sitting today Monday was concerned that the resignation of top officials is a bad a indicator of what is happening in the Authority and could demotivate lower cadres from performing on their duties. She said she would write to the president to appoint directors.
KCCA Resignations Worry RCC23 Jul 2019, 08:00 Comments 103 Views Politics Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: KCCA KCCA resignations
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.