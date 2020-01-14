In short
While presenting the KCCA budget estimates before council on Tuesday, Kitaka noted that there are several unfunded priorities recurring from the previous budget resulting from low funding. He listed the priorities as renovation and maintenance of KCCA Health Centers, Operationalization of the new landfill at Kiteezi, procurement of garbage trucks, Management of Litigation, Arbitration and Compensations and procurement of Cesspool trucks for faecal sludge collection among others.
KCCA seeks 3% from National Budget Top story14 Jan 2020, 21:50 Comments 182 Views Politics Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: KCCA underfunded budget
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.