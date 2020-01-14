In short

While presenting the KCCA budget estimates before council on Tuesday, Kitaka noted that there are several unfunded priorities recurring from the previous budget resulting from low funding. He listed the priorities as renovation and maintenance of KCCA Health Centers, Operationalization of the new landfill at Kiteezi, procurement of garbage trucks, Management of Litigation, Arbitration and Compensations and procurement of Cesspool trucks for faecal sludge collection among others.