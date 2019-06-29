In short
KCCA says that any disruption to the conclusion of the exercise before July 1, 2019, has disastrous implications to the budget of the financial year 2019/20 and related projected activities. The city authorities expect to raise up to 45 billion Shillings in property rates, next financial year. The estimate represents about 50 per cent of the total budgeted non-tax revenue for the year.
KCCA Seeks Expeditious Disposal of Valuation Appeals
29 Jun 2019
