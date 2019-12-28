KCCA Seeks UGX 3 Billion for Street Lighting

In short
Harriet Mulondo, the Director Gender and Community Development KCCA told URN in a phone interview that following the study, they have established need and will install lights on more streets in the central business District, markets, major walk ways like Nakivubo blue and Namirembe road among others.
KCCA Seeks UGX 3 Billion for Street Lighting28 Dec 2019, 07:35 Comments 178 Views Politics Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: KCCA City Lighting Master Plan Project kampala capital city authority Gender Based Violence
Mentioned: KCCA French Development Agency Nakivubo Channel Kabalaga In Nakawa Division Makindye Division Patel Kampala Central Division Harriet Mulondo Director Gender Erias Lukwago Kampala City Lord Mayor
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.