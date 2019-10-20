KCCA Set to Expand Lubigi, Nakamiro Drainage Channels

In short
Works at Lubigi will include leveling within the channel and lining. KCCA plans to use concrete cable lining where concrete blocks are joined together using cables. This Baagala says is a flexible technology that eases excavation works during maintanance. Linning reduces the streams roughness, which in effect quickens the flow of water through the stream channel.
KCCA Set to Expand Lubigi, Nakamiro Drainage Channels20 Oct 2019, 13:47 Comments 106 Views Politics Environment Misc Interview
