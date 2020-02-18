In short
In a February 17th, 2020 letter to the Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, the acting KCCA Executive Director, Andrew Kitaka, says KCCA will hold an ordinary meeting for the election of the Speaker and Deputy speaker under the supervision of a magistrate appointed by the court registrar.
KCCA Speaker's Elections Set for March Top story18 Feb 2020, 07:09 Comments 283 Views Politics Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: KCCA Speakership Race
Mentioned: Bruhan Byaruhanga of Kyambogo University FDC KCCA Kampala Capital Kawempe Referral hospital Kulambiro Heath Center Makerere University Kampala Moses Mugisha Okwera National Resistance Movement Steering Committee deputy speaker of the Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.