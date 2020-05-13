In short
Sylvia Kiiza, the Speaker Kampala Central Division, says they are in better position to consult with stakeholders in the taxi and Boda boda industry and should be left to do so and debate the proposals before government implements them.
KCCA Speakers Want Taxi, Boda boda Guidelines Discussed in Council
13 May 2020
In short
