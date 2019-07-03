Joan Akello
17:46

KCCA Spent UGX 3bn on Rent for Engineer's Office

3 Jul 2019
KCCA audit query on renting premises for UGX 3.6 Bn

In short
The Acting Executive Director KCCA, Andrew Kitaka told MPs that the authority rented the offices for 30 months at 120 million shillings per month for the engineer involved in improving junctions at Fairway, Kira Road, Mambule road, Makerere Hill Road and Hoima Road.

 

