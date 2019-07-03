In short
The Acting Executive Director KCCA, Andrew Kitaka told MPs that the authority rented the offices for 30 months at 120 million shillings per month for the engineer involved in improving junctions at Fairway, Kira Road, Mambule road, Makerere Hill Road and Hoima Road.
KCCA Spent UGX 3bn on Rent for Engineer's Office3 Jul 2019, 17:45 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Parliament Misc Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.