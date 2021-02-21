KCCA Stores Running Out of Space Due to Unclaimed Merchandise

In short
The store measuring about 60 by 10 feet is more than half full with other things like wheelbarrow, big umbrellas and Boda Bodas now placed outside in the store compound. Some of the items in the stores include shoes, bags, sauce pans and books taken from street vendors and hawkers.
KCCA Stores Running Out of Space Due to Unclaimed Merchandise21 Feb 2021, 06:31 Comments 172 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Report
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.