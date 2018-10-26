KCCA Tells City Traders to Continue Paying for Garbage Collection

A truck of Nabugabo Updeal joint venture collecting garbage from Nakasero market. The company has been accused of overcharging city traders Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

The directive comes three weeks after an outcry by traders during a visit by President Yoweri Museveni to areas down town Kampala. They told the president that they were harassed by Nabugabo Updeal Joint Venture, one of the consortia contracted by KCCA to collect garbage. The others are Kampala Solid Waste Management Consortium and Homeklin U Limited.